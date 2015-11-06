This week on Blugold Radio: Updates on the Sonnetag Recreation Center

News director Symone Foster interviews Kimera Way, President of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation and Executive Director of University Advancement, about the new development of a recreation and event Center on Menominee Street.  Plans for the multi-million dollar project was announced on University of Wisconsin Eau Claire website just last week. The land where the complex is going to be built was a gift from John and Carolyn Sonnentag who were two of UW-Eau Claire Alumni.

Kimera Way, President of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation and Executive Director of University Advancement
