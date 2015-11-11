Coming up this week on Blugold Radio

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Nov. 15, 2015–– Open Eau Claire, a resource designed to benefit students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, will be featured on Blugold Radio this Sunday from 5-8 p.m on 89.7 WUEC-FM. Producer Sammi Wensel will interview Karissa Mueller of Open Eau Claire. 5-8 p.m. on 89.7 WUEC FM.

Blugold Radio will also present an in-depth look same-sex laws in Australia, with Christopher Jorgenson, UW-Eau Claire’s Women’s Center and LGBTQ Resource Center Coordinator presented by segment host Melody Lewis.

Also happening this Sunday on Blugold Radio:

Jake Meurett and Rayna DeJongh will feature UW-Eau Claire student Jordan Niles in the Blugold Radio poetry segment.

Elizabeth Gosling will be featuring an interview with Alyse Korpela, who visited Pau, France last spring for her International segment .

Max Harding and Dwight Mills of Homescreen on Air will be discussing tactics video game developers and producers create to compete to sell games in today’s market.

Segment host Maya Jourdan will be featuring a variety of local music events coming up in the next two weeks. Events covered will be from both the university and area artists.

Blugold Radio regularly includes newscasts hosted by News Director Symone Foster at the top of each hour that earlier this year was named “Best Newscast” in the studio division of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association annual awards as well as segments on Eau Claire arts, sports and events.

