This week on Blugold Radio: Returning to Education After Service: Jessica Thaw

News reporter Taylor Pomasl will interview Military Vetern, Jessica Traw this week on Blugold Radio. Jessica Traw served in the U.S. military for over 17 years and is now returning to continue her education at UW-Eau Claire. Her experience in the military has inspired her to study human resource management where she feels she can make a difference. Catch the full story this Sunday on Blugold Radio from 5-8 p.m. on 89.7 WUEC-FM.

