This week on Blugold Radio:Veterans on the Bugold Campus

Coming up this week on Blugold Radio, Producer Eddieberto Sanchez will be interviewing Miranda Cross-Schindler about veteran program, Oasis. The program connects newer veterans to other more senior veterans to help them transition into the civilian world.

Sanchez will also be discussing the missing flags on campus, and the sacrifices that veterans often must make. Tune into Blugold Radio from 5-8 p.m. on 89.7 WUEC-FM this Sunday night.

