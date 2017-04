Duluth Mayor Don Ness will be interviewed by Blugold Radio news reporter Gabe Lagarde regarding his new memoir “Hillsiders”. Ness held a book signing at the House of Rock November 23 talking about the chronicles of his inspiring, challenging, and sometimes funny political journey withn his book. Tune in this Sunday from 5-8 p.m. on 89.7 WUEC-FM to hear the full story.

Advertisements